WSCC presents play about baseball legend

Knoxville’s acclaimed Word Players are bringing a new show to Walters State Community College – Tazewell campus.

The play, entitled “Jackie Robinson Steals Home,” will be presented on Feb. 24, beginning at 2 p.m.

The show is free and open to the public.

This play chronicles the life and achievements of Jackie Robinson, the first African-American athlete to play in major league baseball. He faced the obstacle of racism every day. His ability to avoid conflict and simply perform to the best of his ability provided an example for everyone. He rose above very negative circumstances with grace and humility.

Now, Robinson is remembered not only as the first African-American to play in the majors, but also as one of the best players ever.

“Jackie Robinson Steals Home” follows his unique journey and shows the support he gains from both white and black characters.

The Word Players rely on few physical props to carry out their roles, focusing instead on the powerful words spoken.

No tickets or reservations are required. For more information, contact Eileen Bowers, international programming and student affairs specialist, at 423-318-2347.