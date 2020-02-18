Photo gallery: Kayla Pritchard signs to continue dance career with University of the Cumberlands
Kayla Pritchard signed to continue her dance career with the Patriots of the University of the Cumberlands during a ceremony February 18. Pritchard was joined in the library at Cumberland Gap High School by family, friends, school officials, media and others. Here are a few photos from the signing, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
