Stanifer Law Firm welcomes associate attorney

Courtesy photo

The Honorable Judge John McAfee, of the 8th Judicial District, swears in Noah J. Patton as a practicing Tennessee attorney. Patton is shown surrounded by his wife Candice and three children Bailey, Ruby and Nathaniel. Patton graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2019 from Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law, ranking first in his class. Prior to law school, Patton spent 15 years in the oil and gas industry, negotiating drilling and pipeline contracts on behalf of large and small energy companies. He earned the title of Certified Professional Landman – the highest professional designation in the industry.

Representatives of Stanifer & Stanifer Attorneys say they are excited to welcome Patton, whose extensive contract and real estate experience make him a wonderful addition to the firm.

The legacy continues as Patton joins David H. Stanifer and Neal Stanifer at the Tazewell-based law office, founded in 1949 by William R. Stanifer (1922-2006).

Patton is the son of Janice and the late Donald Patton of Harrogate.