Kayla Pritchard signs to dance with University of Cumberlands

Kayla Pritchard has been a dancer since she was in middle school and February 18, Pritchard signed to further her education and dance career at the University of the Cumberlands.

The daughter of Amanda and Mike Webb from Harrogate, Tennessee signed to become a Patriot in front of school officials, coaches, dance teammates, media, friends and family during a ceremony in the library of Cumberland Gap High School.

Her mother, Amanda was pleased and excited with Kayla’s achievement, “I knew she was wanting to go to a college and pursue a theatrical arts degree and she was looking at places that had that in the curriculum but when we attended another local signing a representative from the University of the Cumberlands came over to talk with her and after a visit up there; she fell in love with it. Thank God, I’m so happy for her and the support of her friends for this opportunity to do what she loves and the chance to do it close to home.”

Kayla also spoke about her dance career that began at H.Y. Livesay, “I wanted to try something and dance was there for me. It was out of my comfort zone but soon became a way to express myself. I have to thank Coach Danielle Goins because she is the reason I fell in love with dance. When I visited the campus of the University of the Cumberlands I immediately liked the smaller size; it just felt like home.”

Her current dance coach Rachel Fox said this about Kayla, “The University of the Cumberlands will be getting a kind, passionate leader that will definitely be an asset to their dance team. I’m so happy she is getting this opportunity. It’s monumental for our team for Kayla to go on and dance in college. She may just be the very first from here to get this chance.”

Looking back there are always people to thank when an opportunity like this is earned by local athletes and Kayla is no different. She took a moment to thank some of those that have been by her side throughout, “I’d like to thank God, family, friends, church family, Danielle Goins, Kendra Duncan, Rachel Fox and Heather Medley. I’m so very thankful for my four years here at Cumberland Gap that helped get me ready for the next level.”

The Panther Nation congratulates Kayla and wishes her nothing but the best as she pursues a new endeavor. Kayla will be seeking a degree in Forensic Science.