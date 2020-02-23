Bulldogs stun Black Knights in tournament

The Claiborne Bulldogs basketball team began District 2 AA tournament play, February 22. Their opponent was a team that they split wins with during the regular season. During both games the winner had won by only two points so the fan bases from both teams were expecting another close, exciting contest.

The Knights made a 7-0 run before Evan Poore and Jacob Williams supplied five points for the Bulldogs. Beeler hit a three making it 12-8.

Isaac Thomas hit a three pulling CHS to within one point. CD hit two threes to finish the period with the lead at 19-12.

The Black Knights kept scoring and extended the lead but Daniel Atkins hit a basket down low to break the momentum. Beeler added two but they wasn’t able to stop the Knights. Atkins was still playing well and keeping the deficit around seven points. Isaac Thomas hit the final basket of the first half but the Knights enjoyed the lead 37-24.

The third period was unkind to the Bulldogs as the Knights jumped ahead 43-31 and a Beeler three had stopped the bleeding. The third period mercifully ended for the Bulldogs but they found themselves behind 50-32.

During the fourth period the Bulldogs attacked the Knights and didn’t let up. The game turned and the dogged determination of Claiborne was on full display as they simply battled back at a rapid pace. Point by point they lowered the deficit and pushed the game into overtime. They scored 38 in the fourth period. During the overtime period Claiborne had the look of a team that was set on getting the win and they did just that by the final score of 80-78.

Bulldogs Head Coach Corey McGinnis was proud of his team’s crazy performance at the end of the game, “We looked tired during the third period but they found a second wind and dug deep in the final period. They were giving their all to comeback but you have to credit that team over there. They were tough tonight.”

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Kade Beeler with 26 points. Daniel Atkins was 19, Blaine Caylor provided a huge lift with his three point shooting and 12 points. Evan Poore was clutch in the end and scored 11. Isaac Thomas was counted on for his defensive play but scored five points on the other end of the floor. Ethan Poore dropped in four and Jacob Williams had three to finish the total. Alex Maupin was once again lights out for the Knights leading them with 26.