Photo gallery: CHS versus CDHS

It was dogged determination that brought the Claiborne Bulldogs back from a 20-plus point deficit to get an unbelievable comeback win against the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights during the second day of the District 2AA basketball tournament at Grainger High School. The Bulldogs scored 38 points during the fourth period to force overtime. They were able to somehow get a two point win over the Knights in overtime. Earlier in the regular season both teams split wins and the winner in both cases also won by two points. The final score was 80-78. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.