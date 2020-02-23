Photo gallery: Lady Panthers versus Lady Bulldogs
The Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers defeated rival Claiborne during the 2019-2020 2AA district tournament, February 22. It was a close game throughout but the Lady Panthers had just enough offense to send the Lady Bulldogs home for the season, 46-43. Here are a few photos from the game. Enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
You Might Like
Photo gallery: CGHS vs Grainger
The Cumberland Gap Panthers basketball season ended, February 22, at Grainger High School. The Grizzlies charged out front and never... read more