February 23, 2020

Photo gallery: Lady Panthers versus Lady Bulldogs

By Allen Earl

Published 12:31 am Sunday, February 23, 2020

The Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers defeated rival Claiborne during the 2019-2020 2AA district tournament, February 22. It was a close game throughout but the Lady Panthers had just enough offense to send the Lady Bulldogs home for the season, 46-43. Here are a few photos from the game. Enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

