Photo gallery: CHS vs Greeneville
The Bulldogs met Greeneville during the semi-final round of the 2AA District tournament held in Grainger County, February 24. Claiborne did not allow the Green Devils to get away until late in the second half. The Bulldogs battled but ran out of steam losing the game 74-53. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
You Might Like
Photo gallery: Lady Panthers versus Lady Grizzlies
The Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers met Grainger in the semi-final round of the 2019-2020 District 2AA basketball tournament, February 24.... read more