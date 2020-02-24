February 25, 2020

Photo gallery: CHS vs Greeneville

By Allen Earl

Published 9:15 pm Monday, February 24, 2020

The Bulldogs met Greeneville during the semi-final round of the 2AA District tournament held in Grainger County, February 24. Claiborne did not allow the Green Devils to get away until late in the second half. The Bulldogs battled but ran out of steam losing the game 74-53. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

