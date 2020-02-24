Photo gallery: Lady Panthers versus Lady Grizzlies

The Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers met Grainger in the semi-final round of the 2019-2020 District 2AA basketball tournament, February 24. Panther nation witnessed the Lady Panthers play a great first half of basketball but the Lady Grizzlies were too strong and deep. Grainger defended their home court and moved on to the finals by defeating the Lady Panthers 71-32. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.