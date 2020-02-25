Greeneville defeats CHS in semi-finals

Claiborne High School had its Bulldogs playing on the third day of the 2AA District Tournament in Grainger County, February 24. The Bulldogs were facing Greeneville, a team that defeated them twice during regular season action. The Bulldogs had played them well but ran out of gas toward the end of both meetings. Once again the Green Devils defeated the Bulldogs, 74-53.

After the opening tip Beeler got the scoring going for Claiborne. Evan Poore hit a three and the Bulldogs led 5-4. Ethan Poore hit a shot in the paint to keep the Bulldogs out front. The Green Devils came down and buried a three and added a basket. Beeler responded with a three and the back and forth had started. Beeler then knocked down a three and buried the “and-one” then Thomas hit one in the paint. A buzzer beater by Atkins pulled CHS to within one at 22-21.

During the first part of the second period Greeneville eased away from Claiborne, 28-21. Beeler finally hit a three for the first score in the second but Greeneville had the lead by 10 with 1:27 left in the half. Claiborne was down 36-27 at the half.

Evan Poore came out of the locker room and hit a three but the Devils moved on out to a 13 point lead. Isaac Thomas and Beeler tried to help the Bulldogs keep pace. Williams hit one with a minute left in the third but the Bulldog’s defensive effort was being awarded with only foul calls against them. At the end of three the score was 51-40.

During the final period the Bulldogs scored 13 points behind the shooting of Ethan Poore, Beeler, Thomas, Williams, and Landon Wilson. The final score of the game was 74-53.

Leading the Bulldogs in scoring was Beeler with 19. Thomas had eight, Ethan Poore had seven, Evan Poore and Jacob Williams had six each, Caylor had three and two others had two points each including Wilson and Atkins.

Leading Greeneville in scoring was Reid Satterfield with 22.

The Bulldogs move on to play in the consolation game, February 25. Reaching the semi-final round also qualified them for regional play.