Photo gallery: CGHS vs Greeneville
The Lady Panthers played Greeneville during the District 2AA basketball tournament, February 25. They played well during the first half but wasn’t able to keep pace in the second falling 69-45. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
You Might Like
Greeneville defeats CHS in semi-finals
Claiborne High School had its Bulldogs playing on the third day of the 2AA District Tournament in Grainger County, February... read more