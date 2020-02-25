February 26, 2020

Photo gallery: CGHS vs Greeneville

By Allen Earl

Published 8:25 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020

The Lady Panthers played Greeneville during the District 2AA basketball tournament, February 25. They played well during the first half but wasn’t able to keep pace in the second falling 69-45. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Print Article