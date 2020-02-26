Bulldogs lose to South Greene in consolation game

Claiborne High School had its Bulldogs in the consolation game of the 2019-2020 District 2 AA Basketball Tournament, February 25. Their opponent was the South Greene Rebels and the Bulldogs didn’t play their best game and lost 73-50.

Claiborne came out strong with a 13 point first period and then dropped in 16 points during the second period. Kade Beeler scored eight, first period points and Jacob Williams had four during the second but the Rebels made a run that erased a 10 point Bulldogs lead to tie the game at halftime, 29-29.

Claiborne had a slow third period with 11 points but Daniel Atkins did work scoring sic points; however, Claiborne was behind eight points going into the final period. The Bulldogs offensive struggles continued during the fourth period as they managed to put up only 12 points led by Zack Bailey who dropped in three, three pointers. Sully Fox was outstanding for the Rebels as his 21 points led the Rebels to the 73-50 win.

Both teams qualified for regional play which begins, February 29.

Leading CHS in scoring was once again Kade Beeler who was held to only 14 points. Zack Bailey and Blaine Caylor both finished the game with nine, Ethan Poore and Jacob Williams each had seven and Daniel Atkins finished the contest with six. Claiborne will battle Sullivan South at Sullivan, February 29.