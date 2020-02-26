Chantel Davis signs with Berea College

Lady Panther’s soccer standout Chantel Davis fulfilled a long-time dream of playing college soccer when she put ink to paper in a ceremony, February 25. She signed to continue her soccer career at Berea College located in Berea, Kentucky.

Chantel’s mother is April Davis and she has one sibling, her brother Miguel. She is from Harrogate, Tennessee and has been playing soccer since AYSO first began in Claiborne county.

Chantel spoke about how she decided on Berea, “They were on my radar and the head coach talked with me and invited me to spend the night on campus. After an official visit I liked the school and it felt like home.”

She will begin with a undeclared major but is looking hard at a Pre-Med degree since she enjoyed science and anatomy at Cumberland Gap. Davis says her favorite moment as a Lady Panthers soccer player was being the regular season district champions. She will play wide midfield for the Mountaineers.

April Davis said this about the choice Chantel has made, “I’m very happy with her choice. I always knew she would get to this point because she worked hard and had a lot of good coaches behind her. I’m proud of her on the field and off; she’s had a 4.0 GPA since fifth grade.”

Her high school soccer coach Lorri Kimbrough said this about Chantel, “She has been playing soccer since we started AYSO here and she is a hard worker and has started all four years for us. She’s the full package and will be good for them.”

Chantel took a moment to thank the many people in her life, “I’d like to thank mom, my grandparents, Lorri, Quinton Mason, Kristen Whitaker, Jeff Sorke, Brooke Whitaker and Riley Collette and others that have helped along the way.”

Panther Nation wishes Chantel the best as she begins a new adventure.