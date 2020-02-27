TPD to secure WSCC campus

Faculty, staff and students of the Walters State Community College – Tazewell campus will be noticing a definite increase in police presence courtesy of an agreement reached between the college and the Tazewell Police Department.

“The safety of our students is always a top concern and this agreement ensures a police presence on the Claiborne County Campus,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State. “I appreciate Chief (Jeremy) Myers’ support of this partnership and I look forward to working with him and Tazewell police officers in the future.”

Under the agreement, the Tazewell Police Department will provide a presence at the campus in exchange for financial reimbursement by the college. This agreement will provide around-the-clock coverage when needed.

Chief Myers said his department is pleased to enter into the partnership.

“This is beneficial for both the department and the college. I’m thankful that everyone was willing to work together toward a solution to better-serve the student body at the campus,” said Myers.

Dr. Kim Bolton, dean of the Tazewell campus, said college officials are excited to have local officers serving the campus.

“The extended coverage will keep the Claiborne County Campus a safe campus and provide individual assistance as needed by our students, faculty and staff.

“This campus truly feels like it is part of the community and we are grateful to the many community members who make it possible for us to serve students here,” said Bolton, adding that she wanted to thank Myers and his staff along with mayor Bill Fannon and the members of the City Council.

Prior to cementing the agreement, the college was secured by a member of the Campus Police.

The agreement goes into effect immediately.