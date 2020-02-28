Commission oks $500K note for water extension

The Claiborne Commission is attempting to beat the clock to qualify next February for an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant. If approved, the funds will provide a substantial chunk of money to continue the project of extending waterlines into the more rural areas of the county.

Meanwhile, the commissioners were up against the clock about the decision to take out a $500,000 capital outlay note. The loan would go a long way towards starting the process inside of 3 of the 9 county districts.

The commissioners sweated for nearly 50 minutes on just this one agenda item. The resolution was eventually given the thumbs up. However, an amendment was tacked onto the document requiring an information-gathering expedition with the local utility districts.

Commissioner Steve Brogan first proposed holding off one month so that the county would have time to determine just where waterline extensions would be most feasible.

“If we’re going to do this, and get a capital outlay note – let’s go ahead and get some of these areas where the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) won’t get,” said Brogan.

Commissioner David Mundy explained the time crunch.

“The only problem with this is, we missed this February on the CDBG (grant). By the time we do this, and get the outlay note and get with the utility boards, we’re going to be pushing ourselves back up to where we won’t have this done and we won’t even get to apply for the CDBG next February. That’s the timeframe we’re working with,” said Mundy.

Brogan withdrew his original motion to table the matter and amended the existing resolution to require that the commission and utility districts meet in workshop.

The discussion continued for some time until a county resident asked to speak. He said that if the commission chose to move forward with the note, it would be the first time the county had done so for a waterline extension. He said grants had always paid 100 percent of the costs to extend water. Or, if those grants could not be approved, the county would then apply for an ARC grant.

He questioned the number of residents the resolution claimed will be affected. The resolution, whose verbiage the resident said was “unclear,” seems to point to the potential for a total 87 “future” residents, he said.

“There’re only 10 (stated in the resolution) that are for sure….I kind of think that’s unfair, the way I see it, spending $500,000 in county money for 10 homes…,” said the resident.

After more discussion, commissioner Brogan said many of those living in the more rural areas will “never get water” without either acquiring grants or, in this instance, moving forward with the outlay note.

“The water companies, they can’t afford to do it because they don’t have enough customers (to make it profitable),” said Brogan.

County mayor Joe Brooks spoke about how the note will affect the county finances.

“What’s not in the resolution is how you’re going to pay for it. Granted, it is coming through debt service but, in that debt service fund, you’re allocating 3 pennies of property tax to pay for that. If the penny stays where it’s at for the current year, you’re looking at $50,000-$53,000 a penny. So, we’re (guessing) it will take you almost 4 years to pay this $500,000 loan off,” said Brooks.

He suggested the commission figure just how much money will be needed to add more extensions in other areas of the county before adopting the resolution.

“If you take that number up to $1 million, to get other dead spots in the county, you’ll have to reapportion more pennies to that debt service fund to be able to make that capital outlay note,” said Brooks, adding it could very well impact property taxes.

A motion was made a second time to table the vote – this time by commissioner Whitt Shuford – so that the commission could gather “concrete numbers” to create a universal plan.

The motion failed by a vote of 16 to 5.

Commissioners Brogan, Brent Clark, Juanita Honeycutt, Kim Large, Mike Campbell, Stacey Crawford, Nick Epperson, Mitchell Cosby, Rosemary Barnett, Carolyn Brooks, Shawn Peters, David Mundy, Steve Murphy, James Hatmaker, Steve Mason and Sherry McCreary voted against the motion.

Those voting in favor were commissioners Shuford, Charlton Vass, Nathan Epperson, Zack Mullins and Anthony Rowe.

The initial motion, made previously by Brogan, was brought back to the table. The proposal called for moving forward with the adoption but amending it to allow the commission to meet with the utility districts in a fact-finding hunt.

The resolution, as amended, was adopted by a vote of 16 for and 5 against the measure.

Commissioners Clark, Honeycutt, Large, Campbell, Cosby, Barnett, Brooks, Mason, McCreary, Mundy, Hatmaker, Nick Epperson, Peters, Brogan, Murphy and Crawford voted in favor of the motion.

Those voting against adoption were commissioners Shuford, Vass, Mullins, Rowe and Nathan Epperson.

During the long negotiations, audience member Don Bryant suggested the commission look into acquiring grants specifically geared toward those who have contaminated wells and other sources of contaminated water.

According to the county mayor, those grants are technically available but not feasible due to the amount of money a county, municipality or other entity must have on hand to provide the match. These types of matching grants can differ. Many are set at 80/20, which means the county would be responsible for 20 percent of the total project cost.

The matter is expected to be discussed, and possibly voted on, during the March 16 meeting of the Commission. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. inside the large courtroom of the Claiborne County Courthouse. The public is urged to attend these informative monthly meetings.