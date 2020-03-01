Photo gallery: Claiborne Devils host pre-season softball play day

Here is a gallery of photos from the softball pre-season play day hosted by the Claiborne Devils. Used as a fundraiser for the team, this play day featured nine teams playing in 11 games. Both area middle school aged softball programs participated and here are a few shots from the Devils and Lady Panthers games. Enjoy the photos courtesy of the Claiborne Progress and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition. By the way, it was a pretty but cold day for the hundreds that attended.