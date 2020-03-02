Game On: eSports coming to Union College in fall

BARBOURVILLE — Union College is excited to announce the formation of its first collegiate eSports team. The Bulldogs will join the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE) and is expected to begin competition in the fall.

The eSports arena will be on campus inside the Black Technology Center and will house the computers and technology the players need to practice, compete and be successful on the virtual playing field. Titles like “League of Legends” and “Overwatch” are on the roster for competition.

“We are extremely excited to add eSports to our Department of Athletics at Union College. In addition to our current men and women sports, eSports represents a significant growth potential in both attracting and retaining students to our campus community,” says Tim Curry, Director of Athletics at Union College.

eSports is helping cultivate jobs in multiple industries including graphic design, logistics and business leadership which, in turn, elevate opportunities for eSports athletes.

“eSports today is a billion-dollar business and, like other competitive sports and co-curricular activities, eSports offers one more way that Union College can add to our vibrant campus community that support the education and development of our students,” Curry adds.

A rendering of the new eSports Arena will be released next month.

eSports coach Austin Hall is looking to fill 11 open spots on his coed team and just like other athletic programs Union offers, scholarships are available.

If you are interested in being a member of the Bulldog eSports team, visit www.gounionbulldogs.com/recruiting and fill out the eSports Recruitment Form.