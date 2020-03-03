ARH receives national honors in Opioid and Sepsis treatment

LEXINGTON – Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is proud to announce five of its facilities have been named to the American College of Emergency Physicians’ (ACEP) Emergency Quality Network (E-QUAL) Honor Roll for leading the way in care for emergency patients.

ARH and the other 2019 Honor Roll awardees have been recognized for their achievements in improving outcomes for sepsis patients and reducing opioid-associated harm through safer prescribing and the implementation of evidence-based interventions. The ARH facilities included in the honor roll are:

• Barbourville ARH Hospital

• Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center

• Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital

• Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center

• Whitesburg ARH Hospital

In total, 192 emergency departments were named to the 2019 E-QUAL Honor Roll, all of which participated in a year-long learning collaborative that included virtual quality improvement activities and sharing of performance data.

“We’re so proud to be awarded this recognition by ACEP,” said Joe Grossman, ARH CEO, “and the fact that we’re the only Kentucky organization honored makes it even more exciting for us. Everyone at ARH is dedicated to providing the best care to the communities we serve and it’s wonderful to be recognized for that.”

To date, over 1,800 EDs and 39,000 emergency medical providers have participated in E-QUAL collaboratives. E-QUAL learning collaboratives have resulted in more efficient and better care and better outcomes for patients.

About ARH

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system serving 400,000 residents across Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia. Operating 13 hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, home health agencies, HomeCare Stores and retail pharmacies, ARH is the largest provider of care and single largest employer in southeastern Kentucky and the third largest private employer in southern West Virginia. We employ nearly 6,000 people and have a network of more than 600 active and courtesy medical staff members representing various specialties around the region. To learn more, visit ARH.org.

About ACEP

ACEP represents more than 38,000 emergency physicians, emergency medicine residents and medical students. ACEP promotes the highest quality of emergency care and is the leading advocate for emergency physicians and their patients, and the public. To learn more, visit www.acep.org.