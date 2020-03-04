Tanner Brush hits 10 three’s, scores 42 to lead the Knights in NACA tournament

The J. Frank White Knights entered the 2019-2020 Nation Association of Christian Athletes basketball tournament with a statement, March 4.

Their first opponent was Christian Academy of Lawrenceburg and the Knights began the contest by dropping in six three pointers during the first period alone. Jake Gross dropped in one three pointer as did Adam Turley but all eyes began to be focused on Tanner Brush who made four three pointers during the opening period. In total the Knights opened the game with 26 points and gave up only five. Brush lit it up with four more three pointers during the second period and had an outstanding 29 points at the half to help the Knights grab a 48-17 halftime lead. Brush wasn’t done in the third as he dropped in another three and yet another in the final period. In total he scorched the nets for 42 points as the Knights closed out the game with a convincing 79-40 victory.

Leading the Knights in scoring was of course Brush with his 42. Turley had 15, Gross was held to nine, Jacob Yeary had seven, Patrick Moore had four and Samuel Rhodes had two.

When asked about the process leading to this monumental moment Brush had this to say, “I have worked hard this year to knock down outside shots, and spread the floor. Today felt great. I hit my first few shots and my teammates just kept feeding me the ball. Best group of guys I could ever ask to play with.”

The Knights will play two games, March 5 and will be looking to extend their season and play for another championship.