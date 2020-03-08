Photo gallery: Tony Campana holds base running clinic for Bulldogs

Former Tennessee Smokies and MLB player Tony Campana volunteered to come to Claiborne High and give the Bulldogs baseball team a base running clinic, March 8. The Bulldog players were glued to every word he said and reacted with better base running almost immediately. The entire morning clinic was very informative and well received by the Bulldogs. It was a great gesture by Campana and the entire Bulldogs organization thanks him for passing on his knowledge. Here are a few photos from the clinic, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.