Two home runs help CHS defeat West Greene

West Greene rolled into Claiborne County, March 9, for the first district game of the 2020 season for both teams.

Bulldogs Head Coach Stephen Foster was confident about his team before the game, “I think we are going to have a real good year. Our hitters are being patient at the plate and going several pitches into the at bats plus reaching base. Our team is fast and I think they are ready to have a special season.”

Little did he know at that time that his team would strike with two home runs in route to a 6-1 victory.

The game opened with senior Haydn Hollin smacking a double. Hollin was one of four Bulldogs that recorded hits on the night with Joseph Houser, Trace Davis and Alex Boling joining him.

Claiborne fans were stunned when Houser went to the plate and did something every player dreams of. He went to the plate for the very first time as a high school player in a district game and took a smooth swing on the very first pitch he saw and sent it into the air, watching it as it cleared the fence for a home run. It was a solo shot but it fired up the fans and dugout.

Davis came to the plate minutes later and with one on base connected with a Daughtery pitch and delivered it deep and over the fence. That shot was a no-doubter as soon as it came off the bat; however, the game was stopped shortly afterward and the Buffaloes coaches asked the umpire to check the bat. Both game officials looked at the bat and deemed it legal and the game continued on.

Boling pitched well and faced 27 hitters and gave up one run on four hits, stuck out nine and issued no base on balls. Boling also held a shut out until late in the game.

The 6-1 victory was a great start for the Bulldogs and proved the excitement about this team is real.