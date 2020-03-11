For the record

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Clarification: The Amy Cook listed in the March 4 edition of the Public Records for theft of property over $100 is not the Amy Ann Cook that was recently cited for violation of the seat belt law. There are apparently 2 Amy Cooks – one of which was listed in the Tazewell Arrest Report and the other cited by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. We regret any inconvenience this might have caused.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

Junior Allen Wheeler-aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, burglary, vandalism

Christopher Roberts-capias/bench warrant for possession of a schedule III drugs, violations of probation for possession of a schedule II drugs and driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license (third offense)

Roger Scott Wilder-capias/bench warrant for driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law, violation of probation for possession of a schedule III controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of a schedule III controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver

Adrian Faith Snodgrass-violations of probation for two counts possession of drug paraphernalia and one count driving on a revoked license

Joseph Wetzel Clayton-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license, new charge driving on a suspended license

Brandon Micheal Dutcher-public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Ely James Williams-three counts burglary, three counts vandalism over $2,000, one count each theft over $2,000, theft over $1,000 and public intoxication

Tabitha Dawn Jones-auto burglary, theft involving merchandise under $1,000, public intoxication

Shena Nicole Rouse-falsifying a drug screening, violations of probation for auto burglary and theft over $1,000

Frankie Lee Walker-speeding 45/30, violations of the registration (improper display of plates) and financial responsibility laws

Thomas Toole-speeding 64/45

Kiley N. Longmire-speeding 61/45

O’Dell England-speeding 60/45

Joshua Gray Holt-violation of the traffic control device law

Colten Austen Reeder-violation of the traffic control device law

Delaney M. Singleton-failure to yield traffic right of way and violation of the financial responsibility law

Blake T. Ramsey-violations of the light and registration (improper display) laws

Lisa Staley-violation of probation

Thomas Casteel-violation of probation

Shelia Dummett-violation of probation

Robert Lee Smith Jr.-driving on a suspended license

Dalton Seals-violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

William M. Clark-violations of the driver’s license (expired) and registration (not displayed) laws

William R. Edwards-violation of the registration law

Claudine R. Birchfield-violation of the financial responsibility law

Katie M. A. Nicely-violation of the financial responsibility law

Tazewell Police Dept.

Otis Edwin Mitchell-theft of property under $1,000

Leonard Epperson-driving under the influence (second offense)

Melissa Oshea Sheufelt-speeding 67/45, violations of the registration (must carry) and financial responsibility laws

Thomas B. Mash-speeding 66/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Lindsay Amber Colins-speeding 66/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

David Andrew Tarrence-speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Joshua David Denson-speeding 52/35, violation of the financial responsibility law

Lon Eldon Marcum-speeding 75/45

Lynn E. Sullivan-speeding 69/45

Charles Edward Weber-speeding 67/45

Tilda Ann Douglas-speeding 67/45

Philip Wayne Tongco-speeding 67/45

Mary H. Wilson-speeding 66/45

Luke M. Lewis-speeding 66/45

Amanda Brook Fitzgibbon-speeding 66/45

Matthew D. Partin-speeding 54/35

Melissa A. Kelly-speeding 64/45

Jeremiah James Smith-speeding 64/45

George David Bundren-speeding 63/45

Megan L. Emery-speeding 63/45

Abigail G. Ferguson-speeding 63/45

Makenzie A. Prater-speeding 63/45

Nicholas R. Khul-speeding 63/45

Douglas J. Young-speeding 62/45

Samantha M. Murrell-speeding 52/35

Farris James Mays-speeding 50/35

Christopher Paul Dean-following a motor vehicle too closely, violations of the registration (must be carried) and financial responsibility laws

Tyler Patrick Martin-following a motor vehicle too closely

Samuel Paul Honeycutt-location, use of portable buildings/trailer

Christopher Bradley North-violation of probation for driving on a suspended license, new charge driving on a suspended license

Curtis Lee Mills-failure to appear for two counts possession of a counterfeit controlled substance

Brandy Longworth-outstanding warrant

Adrian G. Saylor-outstanding warrant

Jaclyn Maples-outstanding warrant

Timmy W. Smith-driving on a revoked license

Katherine Irene Vanfleet-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Ralph Lee Clark-disorderly conduct

Tammy R. Bolden-disorderly conduct

Michael Martinez-possession of drug paraphernalia

Rodney Duane Walker-public intoxication

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Christopher Paul Dean-aggravated burglary, driving under the influence, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, violations of the implied consent, seat belt, traffic control device (stop sign), registration and financial responsibility laws

Jerry Michael Surber-driving under the influence, reckless driving, resisting stop, arrest, search, driving on a revoked/suspended license, outstanding child support attachment, failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws, driving an unauthorized motor vehicle on a highway, violation of probation for failure to report to probation

Deandrea Bailey Surber-simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony evading arrest

Amelia Margret Dupree-theft of property, violation of probation