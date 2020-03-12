CGHS Soccer wins opener 8-3

The Cumberland Gap High School boys soccer team took to the pitch, March 10, for their home opener of the 2020 season.

Iurii Vasilyev was the catalyst for the Panthers against Cocke County as he had a hat trick plus two assists. Jon Graves and Drew Ramsey both kicked in two goals and also had one assist. Tyler Mayes added a single goal and an assist. The Panthers won the match 8-3 and looked strong in the process. Ethen Daniels was also strong in the net as he had five saves. Richard Logan also had time in the net and recorded one save.

The Panthers are scheduled to play Scott County on March 13, J. Frank White Academy on the 16th and the rivalry game against Claiborne on March 20 at home.

Photos by Kim Barnett.