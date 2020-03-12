TNT Youth Basketball crowns champions

The 2020 TNT Youth Basketball season ended, March 7, despite the trials of sickness and weather related postponements over numerous weekends. Champions were crowned during the day long single elimination tournaments. Here are the results:

Kentucky (Team Williams) 5-6 Boy’s Champions

Team members includes Jace Lovett, Quinn Rogers, Adalyn Williams, Zanye Watson, Walker Combs and Eli Asher

Runner up, Georgia (Team Miracle) 5-6 Runner Up team members included Bryson Miracle, Colin Rosson, Max Bennet, Makinley Miracle, Emma Day and Landon Callahan.

Georgia (Team Meyers) 7-9 Champions team included Aleya Snow, John Harvey, Lane Epperson, Colton Brewer, Bryson Meyers, Ty Page and Olivia Rose.

LSU (Team Compton) 7-9 Runner up team members included Adalyn Kelley, Bentley Perkins, Caleb Cupp, Will Compton, Grayson Correa, Bailey Gilbert and Hudson Cadle.

Gators 10-12 girl’s champions team members included ILY Bussell, Carley Hall, Madison Helton, Chloe Cupp, Jocelyn Essary, RayLynn Sweet, Emma Hoskins and Katelyn Combs.

Kentucky 10-12 (Team Williams) Champions

Team members included Wyatt Hall, Harrison Whitaker, Kaden Williams, Hunter Greer, Dizel Ford, Corbin Whitaker, Owen Stone and Cole Holt.

The TNT Youth Basketball League would like to thank all the sponsors, coaches, players, parents and fans for another great season.