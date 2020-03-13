Lady Panthers softball drop double header to South Greene

The Lady Panthers of Cumberland Gap invited South Greene into the Gap for a double header, March 10; however they dropped both games to the Lady Rebels. The final score of the first game was 10-2 and during the second half of the double header the Lady Panthers fell 15-4.

The Lady Panthers are a young team with no senior leadership due to graduation but lots of talent. They are learning the high school game and will improve as the season progresses according to Head Coach / Manager Jeremiah Bean, “Yeah we just got a lot of kids in the game that aren’t experienced and they will get better. It’s a long season, unless it’s canceled.”

When asked about what the team did well against South Green Bean added, “Alana is pitching well and Jada, Alana, Sidney along with Nevaeh are hitting good but we need five more to step up.”

Bean also said what his team needs to improve on following the games, “Defense is our weakness due to youth and not making the routine play especially in the outfield but they are working hard and are determined to get there.”

The Lady Panthers have upcoming games scheduled against Campbell, South Greene and Scott County if the Covid-19 virus doesn’t convince school officials to shut down the school system and athletics.

Photos by Kim Barnett