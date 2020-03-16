Food City adjusts hours of operation

Submitted by Food City

At Food City, the safety of our valued customers and dedicated team of associates is our top priority. With the continuing health concerns surrounding COVID-19, effective immediately, we are temporarily adjusting our store hours of operation to 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. (daily) to give our associates additional time to clean, sanitize and restock.

The first hour of operation from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. will be specifically designated for customers 65 and older, as well as customers with underlying health conditions to shop to avoid busier shopping periods.

We are working diligently to continue to maintain stock levels to service our customers and are in constant communication with supply chain teams.

We encourage you to continue to monitor this evolving situation and closely follow the CDC recommendation and guidelines. Please visit coronavirus.gov for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Thank you for your business and your patience as we work to meet the needs of the communities we serve.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story and will continue to be posted and updated as a way to keep the public informed. For more information on the virus in Kentucky, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.