Fire fighters undergo training

South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department hosted Tazewell-New Tazewell Fire Department and Springdale Volunteer Fire Department in the annual fire truck driver’s training. The competency training was held, March 15, in the parking lot of Five Star Properties but the classroom training was held at each department. South Claiborne Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Harmon spearheaded the competency training and there were approximately 20 people who participated.

EVDT or Emergency Vehicle Driver Training and has to be refreshed yearly to ensure safety to the fire fighters and the community. The local fire departments are constantly training year round to improve their service to the community.

All departments involved would like to thank Alan and Austin Neely for the use of their parking lot during the training.