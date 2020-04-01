Tag before you drag
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has made an important change in tagging methods for those successful big game hunters called tag before you drag.
This is a revisited policy that many hunters knew well before the invention of smart phones and check in applications.
It’s simply a policy where you immediately check in on a smart phone or tag your animal with a TWRA tag that can be downloaded and printed off the website as soon as the animal is harvested and before moving the animal. If a hunter downloads his license from the TWRA site the tags are below the license. It’s simply a process of tagging the animal immediately and then if phone service is unavailable you may move the game animal to a location with service to check in via the TWRA app or online. You must still check in the game animal no later than midnight on the day of harvest.
