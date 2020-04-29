Brandon Clawson on leaving H.Y.

The second half of the deal that sent Ernie Mac Clawson to Campbell County High School was none other than brother Brandon Clawson. As Eagles head coach Clawson assembled great team after great team. Along the way he won countless games and multiple county championships.

Leaving Livesay was a tough decision and one Brandon didn’t take lightly.

When Claiborne Progress reached out to him he sent us a comment which read, “Well it one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make. The place has been home to me for ten years and ultimately the opportunity to get to coach with my brother was something I have always wanted to do and we knew this was probably our last chance. To all the parents and players through the nine years I can honestly say the support today and through the years has been truly amazing to me. I hope everyone knows I spent everyday taking great pride in the fact that I was head coach of H.Y. Livesay. It’s been a great ride and I know I was just a small part of that. Special thanks to you for all the coverage through the years.”

Eagle Nation will miss Coach Clawson but all are happy to see him get the chance to coach alongside his brother Ernie Mac.