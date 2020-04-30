Effler extends COVID-19 office hours
In an effort to prevent transmission of COVID-19, all offices of the Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District will be seeing visitors by appointment only from May 1 through May 14. All offices will remain staffed and operational. To contact any of the specific offices, use the phone numbers from those listed below:
CRIMINAL DIVISION
Campbell County (423)562-4991
Claiborne County (423)626-8002
Fentress County (931)400-8080
Scott County (423)663-2544
Union County (865)992-8826
Drug Task Force (423)566-5843
Family Justice Center (423)663-6638
CHILD SUPPORT DIVISION
Jacksboro (423)563-7632
Huntsville (423)663-2532
Staff will continue to appear at all court proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic and, without exception, ensure the rights of crime victims during this time. Members of the staff will also continue to be on call 24/7 to assist law enforcement partners in the event of an emergency.
