Effler extends COVID-19 office hours

In an effort to prevent transmission of COVID-19, all offices of the Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District will be seeing visitors by appointment only from May 1 through May 14. All offices will remain staffed and operational. To contact any of the specific offices, use the phone numbers from those listed below:

CRIMINAL DIVISION

Campbell County (423)562-4991

Claiborne County (423)626-8002

Fentress County (931)400-8080

Scott County (423)663-2544

Union County (865)992-8826

Drug Task Force (423)566-5843

Family Justice Center (423)663-6638

CHILD SUPPORT DIVISION

Jacksboro (423)563-7632

Huntsville (423)663-2532

Staff will continue to appear at all court proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic and, without exception, ensure the rights of crime victims during this time. Members of the staff will also continue to be on call 24/7 to assist law enforcement partners in the event of an emergency.