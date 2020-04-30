MEDIC to host blood drive May 6-7
Medic Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive inside the old fellowship hall at Midway Baptist Church, 905 Yoakum Road, in New Tazewell from noon to 6 p.m. on May 6-7. Donors may make an appointment by visiting www.medicblood.org and clicking under the Donate tab or by calling 865-524-3074.
Appointment scheduling is one of several efforts to help MEDIC remain compliant with social distancing rules and to help increase time efficiency for the donor.
Walk-ins will be allowed to donate but may be asked to wait in their vehicle while priority is given to those with an appointment.
Donors are also asked to wear a facial mask while going through the donation process. Masks will not be provided.
Currently MEDIC is low in inventory on blood types A positive, A negative, O positive and O negative. Eligible donors with those blood types are asked to make an appointment.
Donors will receive a free gift and coupon for an appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center is a nonprofit organization and the sole provider of blood and blood products for 26 regional hospitals.
For more information on MEDIC’s response and action to COVID-19, please visit: www.medicblood.org/coronavirus
TN launches ‘Care through Conversation’ program
The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability announced on April 20 a new support program to help older adults who... read more