MEDIC to host blood drive May 6-7

Medic Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive inside the old fellowship hall at Midway Baptist Church, 905 Yoakum Road, in New Tazewell from noon to 6 p.m. on May 6-7. Donors may make an appointment by visiting www.medicblood.org and clicking under the Donate tab or by calling 865-524-3074.

Appointment scheduling is one of several efforts to help MEDIC remain compliant with social distancing rules and to help increase time efficiency for the donor.

Walk-ins will be allowed to donate but may be asked to wait in their vehicle while priority is given to those with an appointment.

Donors are also asked to wear a facial mask while going through the donation process. Masks will not be provided.

Currently MEDIC is low in inventory on blood types A positive, A negative, O positive and O negative. Eligible donors with those blood types are asked to make an appointment.

Donors will receive a free gift and coupon for an appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is a nonprofit organization and the sole provider of blood and blood products for 26 regional hospitals.

For more information on MEDIC’s response and action to COVID-19, please visit: www.medicblood.org/coronavirus