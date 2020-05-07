TSA releases scam alert

The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA) would like to warn the public of a scam targeting citizens that is currently circulating the state.

Scammers are calling and posing as TSA President and Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. During the calls, the scammers ask their targets for membership dues and donations to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The TSA would never solicit funds or ask for donations over the phone,” said Sheriff Fuson. “All official communication from the TSA is sent through the mail. Members are sent renewal letters in January. Follow-up renewal letters and thank you letters are sent in April. The annual newsletter is sent in November.”

The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association requests citizens to immediately hang up when they receive a call like this and report it to their local law enforcement agency.