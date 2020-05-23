Photo gallery: Memoral Day Service 2020
The annual Memorial Day Service was held May 23 at the Memorial Park in Tazewell, Tennessee. It is meant to pay tribute to the ones that sadly lost their lives in the service of our great country. Here are a few photos from the service, please enjoy the gallery. Look for more on this event on the website and in a future print edition.
