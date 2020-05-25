Tazewell Speedway Results
Here are the results from May 24th at Tazewell Speedway, look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
UCRA Crate Late Model
1. 91 Jason Trammell
2. 38 Kasey Hall
3. 144 Josh Collins
4. 86 Jeff Neubert
Complete UCRA finish will be posted tomorrow
Sportsman
1. 54 Mitchell Burke
2. 14 Odie Overholt
3. 10 James Parrott
4. 12 Matt Shockley
5. 5 Jerry Bowling
6. 00 Chris Rained
7. 20 David Bullington
8. 76 Joe Bray
9. 79 Josh Sneed
10. 21 Bryan Howerton
11. 77 Jimmy Calloway
12. 24 Andy Wilder
13. 52 Troy Eads
14. 28J Justin James
15. 4 Brad Sturgill
16. 9 Nicholas Shelton
17. 05 Gary Blanken
DNS 71 Brandon Waller
DNS 52H Harve Gregory
Classic Car
1. 7 John Stevens
2. 8 Eli Keck
3. 16 Will Carey
4. 88 Richie Overholser
5. 515 Michael Milsap
6. 17 Rusty Welch
7. 113 Chris McKinney
8. 11 Tim Bounda
9. XXX Josh Chesney
10. 51 Adam Engel
11. 20 Shane Taylor
12. 14 Lee Merritt
13. 78 Chris Woraham
14. 22 Hunter Graybeal
15. 2 Michael Branham
DNS 5 Joshua Chesney
DNS 18 Joe Keck
Modified Street
1. 13 David Clark
2. 01 Wayne Rader
3. XP21 Bob Petty
4. 21H Tyler Haynes
5. 31 Parker Dates
4 Cylinder
1. 19 Chris Evans
2. 72 Rufus Collette
3. 21 Hayston Collette
4. 1 Mark Dalton
5. 5 Samuel Fox
6. 13 Terry Boshears
7. 00 John Gulliver
8. 40 Tommy Cameron
DNS 18 Damien Holt
Street Stock
1. 20S James Weaver
2. C4 Logan Cobb
3. 10 Colby Long
4. 5 Greg Harville
5. 11 Tim Stevens
6. 17 Jason Saylor
7. 71 Wendell Williams
8. 77 Chesten Anderson
9. 73 Marty Irvin
10. 27 Nick Anderson
