Tazewell Speedway Results

Here are the results from May 24th at Tazewell Speedway, look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

UCRA Crate Late Model

1. 91 Jason Trammell

2. 38 Kasey Hall

3. 144 Josh Collins

4. 86 Jeff Neubert

Complete UCRA finish will be posted tomorrow

Sportsman

1. 54 Mitchell Burke

2. 14 Odie Overholt

3. 10 James Parrott

4. 12 Matt Shockley

5. 5 Jerry Bowling

6. 00 Chris Rained

7. 20 David Bullington

8. 76 Joe Bray

9. 79 Josh Sneed

10. 21 Bryan Howerton

11. 77 Jimmy Calloway

12. 24 Andy Wilder

13. 52 Troy Eads

14. 28J Justin James

15. 4 Brad Sturgill

16. 9 Nicholas Shelton

17. 05 Gary Blanken

DNS 71 Brandon Waller

DNS 52H Harve Gregory

Classic Car

1. 7 John Stevens

2. 8 Eli Keck

3. 16 Will Carey

4. 88 Richie Overholser

5. 515 Michael Milsap

6. 17 Rusty Welch

7. 113 Chris McKinney

8. 11 Tim Bounda

9. XXX Josh Chesney

10. 51 Adam Engel

11. 20 Shane Taylor

12. 14 Lee Merritt

13. 78 Chris Woraham

14. 22 Hunter Graybeal

15. 2 Michael Branham

DNS 5 Joshua Chesney

DNS 18 Joe Keck

Modified Street

1. 13 David Clark

2. 01 Wayne Rader

3. XP21 Bob Petty

4. 21H Tyler Haynes

5. 31 Parker Dates

4 Cylinder

1. 19 Chris Evans

2. 72 Rufus Collette

3. 21 Hayston Collette

4. 1 Mark Dalton

5. 5 Samuel Fox

6. 13 Terry Boshears

7. 00 John Gulliver

8. 40 Tommy Cameron

DNS 18 Damien Holt

Street Stock

1. 20S James Weaver

2. C4 Logan Cobb

3. 10 Colby Long

4. 5 Greg Harville

5. 11 Tim Stevens

6. 17 Jason Saylor

7. 71 Wendell Williams

8. 77 Chesten Anderson

9. 73 Marty Irvin

10. 27 Nick Anderson