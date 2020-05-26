The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

JUNE 8 – JULY 29

PVEC Right-of-Way Spraying Program will get underway on or around the following dates: Tazewell area, from June 8 through June 30. In the Sneedville area, from July 1 through July 29. For more info, call the Tazewell Office at: 423-626-5204, the Sneedville Office at: 423-733-2207 or the Jonesville Office at: 276-346-6003.

JUNE 20

Forge Ridge High School All-Class Reunion has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

JUNE 27

Young Family Reunion has been cancelled.

All incoming Midway Kindergarten students, please contact the school at 423-626-3067 (Monday-Thursday) as soon as possible. Kindergarten teachers will be scheduling one-on-one registration appointments. These will take place throughout the first week of June. It is important for your child to attend in order to complete paperwork needed before school begins.

All offices of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler will resume full office visitation beginning May 15. In an effort to prevent transmissions of COVID-19, we encourage everyone to make an appointment prior to visitation until June 15. This will allow us to better manage the number of persons in our office at any given time. We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation during these difficult, uncertain times.

Please contact us at the numbers below anytime we can be of assistance:

CRIMINAL DIVISION

Campbell County (423)562-4991

Claiborne County (423)626-8002

Fentress County (931)400-8080

Scott County (423)663-2544

Union County (865)992-8826

Drug Task Force (423)566-5843

Family Justice Center (423)663-6638

CHILD SUPPORT DIVISION

Jacksboro (423)563-7632

Huntsville (423)663-2532

Walters State Community College is offering 10 free online courses through its Division of Workforce Training.

Those who enroll will have access for 3 months. Classes include:

•Creating Web Pages

•Creating WordPress Websites

•Fundamentals of Supervision and Management

•Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search

•Keys to Effective Communication

•Managing Customer Service

•Marketing Your Business on the Internet

•Personal Finance

•Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring

•Individual Excellence.

For more information or to regisiter, visit https://bit.ly/35qOJQR.

There are also several self-paced noncredit classes available, for a fee, at the same site. These range from digital photography to Quickbooks to Java programming. For more info, contact Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator, at Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu.

Need Help with FAFSA? Free services are still available online and by phone. In Claiborne, Grainger and Hancock counties, contact Melanie Powell at: 423-748-4634 or mpowell@douglascherokee.org.

Walters State Community College has rescheduled commencement exercises for July 29 and 30. Graduation was originally scheduled for May 9. Health programs graduates will participate in the July 29 ceremony and all other graduates will take part in one on July 30. Both ceremonies will be held at the Morristown campus. These dates are subject to change based on the coronavirus situation and the status of restrictions on large public gatherings at the end of July. If the college is unable to hold commencement on July 29 and 30, spring 2020 graduates will be invited to participate in the college’s December 2020 graduation ceremony.

High School Prom, Graduations tentatively set: If students HAVE NOT returned to school before the end of the year, Prom will be on June 6 and Graduation on June 12 with a rain date of June 13. Graduation will be held at the Football Field. As a last resort, if social distancing is still in place in June, there will be a drive-in graduation on June 12 with a rain date of June 13. Graduation will begin at 7 p.m, regardless of the date. Claiborne High School Graduation is tentatively set for May 21, beginning at 7 p.m., at the CHS Football Field. In case of rain, the ceremony will occur on May 28, at 7 p.m. If social distancing is still in effect in May, graduation will happen on June 19 with a rain date of June 20 – same time, same place. A nontraditional drive-in ceremony will occur on June 19 with a rain date of June 20 if social distancing is still in effect in June. The event will be moved to the CHS parking lot.

From the desk of the Claiborne County Mayor: From now until further notice, anyone wanting to conduct business at any of the Claiborne County Courthouse offices or the Finance Department will be required to wear a mask before being allowed to enter either of these two locations. Based on CDC recommendations, cloth face covers are a good means to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cloth face covers do not protect the wearer but does protect others by catching droplets that are emitted from coughing, sneezing and speaking. Cloth face covers should not replace social distancing. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you in order for you to conduct any necessary business you may have within these two county locations.

Claiborne Landfill: Due to COVID-19, residents are asked to keep all trash to a minimum at the Convenience Centers. Employees are no longer allowed to unload or handle trash, until the virus is under control. The landfill is now CLOSED until further notice. Due to the influx of household items, the scale house operator was getting 3 times the exposure than is normal. Mike Russell, director of Claiborne County Solid Waste, asks that residents hold on to any items that cannot be dropped at the Convenience Centers until things get back to normal.

NARCONON New Life Retreat: With the spread of COVID-19, many families are struggling. Added to this stress, some have realized the extent of their loved ones addiction. Narconon would like everyone to know that this essential business is open and servicing clients. Fentanyl has been making headlines recently, this is because the incredibly potent chemical has been contributing to the increase in overdose deaths across America. Most people however do not know much about the chemical. For instance many don’t know that one of the things that makes fentanyl so dangerous is the fact that it can be absorbed into the system through skin contact. Meaning getting it on your skin could cause a potentially fatal overdose. To learn more about Fentanyl visit:https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-fentanyl.html. ADDICTION SCREENINGS Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754. For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-does-covid-19-effect-treatment.html.

Cumberland Gap Town Parks closed until further notice, due to Gov. Bill Lee’s orders.

TRASH PICKUP via Centers for Disease Control guidelines: All trash must be contained in sealed bags or containers. NO loose trash will be picked up by city trash services, in particular by the City of Tazewell.

Claiborne Economic Partnership has introduced a Facebook page to inform/update the public on area eateries hours of operation, etc. Log onto the CEP FB Page and scroll down to find where you can join.

Red Cross Training Opportunities are available to volunteers right now in Claiborne County. To join other volunteers, contact Adrian Riser at: 865-599-6774 or adrian.riser2@redcross.org. To learn more about Red Cross in Claiborne County or to access services call: 423-765-4222. You can also check out the American Red Cross of Northeast TN by visiting www.redcross.org and entering your zip code. The American Red Cross is not a government agency. It is funded entirely by donations from many individuals, and local organizations. You can make a financial contribution at the web address.

SunCrest Hospice: If you have a passion for helping others who are terminally ill, consider becoming a hospice volunteer. We welcome volunteers from all walks of life. Whether you contribute your time and talents directly with patients, or prefer to work behind the scenes, we invite you to become a member of a dedicated group of compassionate caregivers who serve as vital members of our hospice team. To learn more, call 423-626-1755, or visit 903 Main Street, New Tazewell.