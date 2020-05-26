Memorial Day storm hits area

During the evening hours of May 25 a storm rolled across areas of Claiborne County. The storm created flash floods and wind damage.

Electric service was cut off for many households due to winds breaking limbs and even toppling some trees.

Randall Smith, near Green Lynch Hill, had winds hit his home causing a tree to break forcing electrical lines to the ground in his front yard.

Smith talked about what he saw when the storm hit, “It hit hard here with some strong winds and rain, it took everything on our front porch around to the other side of the house.”

Luckily, his home wasn’t damaged.

Roads were blocked by many fallen trees in the Lily Grove Road area and flash flooding actually cut into road surfaces in and around Bunches Hollow.

Electrical service was out for over four hours in many homes but Powell Valley Electric Co-op linemen worked hard to get everyone’s service back up.

Several roads will need repair and debris removal in the coming days; however, there were no reports of major home damage.

