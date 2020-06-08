Photo gallery: Cumberland Gap football summer workouts
The Panthers of Cumberland Gap are currently out in the heat working hard during their summer morning workouts. Everything is obviously different due to COVID-19 restrictions but the players and coaches are making the best of the situation. Here are a few photos from the practice, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
