Claiborne County Fair Association News

Claiborne County Fair Association President, Ron Seals made three announcements, June 5.

The first was that CCFA was donating the venue to the Claiborne High School Project Graduation.

“We understand how hard this year has been for the school kids especially the seniors. When they spoke to us about renting the building for Project Graduation we surprised them when I gave them the news that we would donate the site to them,” said Seals, “After all, we are here to serve the community.”

Seals then went on to talk about the improvements to the site for this year’s fair, “We have been making more improvements to the grounds. The concrete stands have been remodeled and we even replaced the entire bottom section.”

Seals added, “In an effort to increase safety at the motor sports venue we purchased some concrete retainers to safely separate the vehicles from the fans.”

All these announcements led up to the final one. The 2020 Claiborne County Fair will go on as scheduled, August 31 through September 5.

Night one will feature Senior Citizen night and Gospel and Bluegrass music with 7 Mile Junction and others. Tuesday will see the Fairest of the Fair on the schedule as well as the lawnmower pull.

Wednesday night features the ATV / UTV drag racing with an open class, anything goes Outlaw category.

Thursday evening will once again belong to the welded class and mini car class demolition derbies as well as the power wheels kids derby. Friday and Saturday will be the antique and modified tractor pull and the fast modified tractor and truck pulls respectively. On Thursday there will be a Cornhole tournament.

Seals spoke about how COVID-19 will affect the fair, “The first thing is that we will not be doing any pre sales to the fair this year because don’t really know if this situation will influence our plans in the future.

The state has issued guidelines for fairs to follow including ways to social distance such as making sure we have spaces in our lines and providing lanes of one way traffic for our visitors among others. We will do whatever is recommended.

In addition to the hand sanitizing stations we already have around the grounds we will be providing several others scattered around.”

Seals went on to say, “We thought long and hard about this decision to open but we just didn’t want to be like other counties around us and lose something the county needs and depends on for revenue. We have insurance and other bills just like everyone and in order to help people in the county we needed the fair to go on as scheduled; however, if the situation worsens and the state recommends not opening we will honor that request.

The safety of our visitors comes before anything else.”

