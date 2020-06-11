Mr. Johnny Collett, age 71 of New Tazewell was born July 22, 1948 at home in Brookside, Kentucky in Harlan County. He passed away at his home June 8, 2020. Johnny was a Drywall hanger and finisher for many years and taught the trade to many others. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. He was a long time member of the Springdale Missionary Baptist Church where he was saved in 1988. Johnny loved his family and God above all else. He also enjoyed fishing, football, and having a good laugh with family and friends. He inspired many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by: Father: Robert Collett Sr. Mother: Dora Belle Collett Miracle Son: Jason Collett Brothers: SGT Robert Collett Jr Jerry Collett Sr. Michael Collett Chester Collett

Sister: Juanita Hurst He is survived by: Wife: Debra Collett of 48 years Son: Johnathan Collett and wife Sirena

Daughter: Ashley Collett Grandsons: Dylan Collett Ethan Collett Brothers: Tilman Collett David Collett and wife Jinger Robert Lee Miracle Sister: Linda Shipley Visitation will be Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 6PM – 8PM in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be Thursday June 11, 2020 11AM at Springdale Baptist Church with the Rev. John Hatfield officiating. Music will be provided by Barbara Hatfield. Burial will be at the Greer Cemetery June 11, 2020 12PM with Military Honors. Pallbearers: Johnathan Collett Dylan Collett Ethan Collett Nathaniel Daniels Steve Myers Ashley Collett

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Johnny Collett, please visit Tribute Store

VISITATION

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home

1106 HWY 33 South

New Tazewell, Tennessee, United States