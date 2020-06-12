Bessie Eldridge, 96, passed away June 5, 2020 at home after a short illness. She was the widow of Jim Eldridge, Jr. They shared thirty-two years of marriage. He passed away in 1976. Bessie was born January 7, 1924 in Claiborne County Tennessee to Harrison and Viola Brooks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Eldridge Jr.; her father Harrison Brooks; her mother Viola Brooks; brothers, Colby, Ewing and Floyd; sister; Edna Surber; son-in-law, Danny Holdren.

She was an employ of Claiborne County Hospital in the dietary department for many years before retirement back in the 1980’s. She was a member of Young’s Chapel Baptist Church. Bessie enjoyed gardening and was known for her tulips which attracted numerous admirers. She loved walking with her daughters. Her favorite meal could be found at KFC’s buffet. One of the great joys in her life was her children with four legs, Scooter, Dolly, Beula and Cooper, who knew her pockets were always full of treats. She loved to cook and made the world’s best meatloaf, cornbread dressing, and banana pudding. She loved to share her memories of growing up during hard times. She was a treasure.

She is survived by four Daughters: Carole Holdren of Bedford, Virginia; Jimmie Eldridge, Maggie Wildermuth and husband Craig, and Becky Eldridge of Tazewell, Tennessee; one son Tommy Eldridge; one grandson, Lee Holdren of Bedford, Virginia and two great Grandchildren: Cameron and Danielle Holdren; sisters, Cora Buis, Ima Jean Fannon, JoAnne Carpenter, Sue Keen; brother Harrison; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Claiborne Medical Center, especially Valerie, Deloris and Annie, Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center; especially Virginia and Minnie; Suncrest Home Health Care, especially Brittany, Leigh Ann and Edele.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Claiborne County Animal Shelter at 674

Ritchie and Lewis Dr, New Tazewell, TN 37825

Thank you for all of your loving care.

Minister: Rev. Shane Sandifer

Singers: Goins Family.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.