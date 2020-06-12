Shelby Gene Weaver, 75, of New Tazewell TN, was born April 4, 1945 and gained her Heavenly wings on June 9, 2020. She received Christ into her heart at a young age and attended Thompsons Chapel Methodist Church. Shelby worked along side her father, Edward Burke at Burke Auto Parts until his retirement in 1989, and then she was employed at Food City for the past thirty years. Some of her favorite hobbies were reading and finding a good yard sale. Her greatest enjoyment though, was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shelby is preceded in death by her parents Edward Burke and Addelene Butler. She is survived by her aunt Betty Butler. Son Rick (Elayne) Weaver. Daughter Diane (Michael) Taylor. Grandchildren Jonathan (Lauren) Weaver, Kacey Morris-Singleton, Nickie Weaver, McKenzi Taylor, Travis Taylor, and Allie Taylor. Great grandchildren Kalyn Singleton, Audrey Weaver, Ayden Weaver, Allison Evans, and Averie Weaver. Special friends Barbara Runions and Kathy Gray. As well as other family, friends and coworkers.

The family will receive friends Thursday June 11th from 1 until 2 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 Pm in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel and the graveside service will follow in Old Irish Cemetery.

Officiating: Pastor Rodney Melton

Singers: Nickie Weaver and Terry Keck

Pallbearers: Michael Taylor, Joe Painter, Mikey Painter, Robbie Snodgrass, Dave Morris, and Dale Collingsworth

Honorary Pallbearers: Bud Butler and Jack McNew