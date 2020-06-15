Attorney general recognizes victim witness coordinators

District Attorney General Jared Effler spearheads the recognition of his Victim Witness Coordinators upon completion of the Victim Witness Certification Program through the TN District Attorneys General Conference. Certification requires each coordinator to complete intensive training in the areas of victim advocacy and service.

“I greatly appreciate the services that Daniel, Lana, Ashton, Jaclyn and Jessica provide to crime victims on a daily basis. Completion of this advanced training affirms their commitment to provide the best services possible to our constituents,” said Effler, during the ceremony.

From the left are: Daniel Barnett, Ashton Rector, Lana Frogge, Jaclyn Wright, Jessica Cain and Effler. (photo courtesy)