Charles Edward Fultz age 75, of Morristown, TN, went to be with the Lord Wednesday June 17, 2020 at his home. He was saved at a young age and was a member and deacon of Pleasant View Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anita Marie, parents Howard and Hazel Fultz and sister Stachia Buchanan Riddle.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years: Mary Collingsworth Fultz;

Daughter: Angela (John) Papp of Bean Station, TN;

Grandson: Matthew Charles Fultz of Pigeon Forge, TN;

Brother: Stanley (Georgia) Fultz ;

and several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The body will lie-in-state from 11:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. June 20, 2020 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN. Graveside service will be held June 20, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at Cook Cemetery, Little Sycamore, Tazewell, TN.

Ministers: Rev. Dalton Coffey and Rev. Paul Collingsworth;

Singer: : Rick Collingsworth;

Pallbearers: Lynn Barnard, Scott Bolton, Rick Collingsworth, Eddie Collingsworth, Timmy Collingsworth, David Rosenbalm; Honorary Pallbearers: Bill Shipley, Jimmy Widner, Carl Bolton, J.M. Bailey , Bobby Brown and Robert Bull.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.