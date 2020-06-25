Atkins signs with Tusculum

Daniel Atkins made a dream come true June 15 when he signed to play basketball with the Pioneers of Tusculum University.

Atkins was the team guy that did everything he could for his Bulldogs to win. He was the one to dive out of bounds to save the ball or make a steal. His coaches appreciated his effort all over the floor.

The decision to attend Tusculum was easy for him as he loved the beautiful campus and the coaching style of the coaches. He plans to compete for the position of small forward.

Atkins spoke about attending Tusculum, “I’m really excited about going. It’s a new experience for me and a chance to meet new people but I will miss my CHS teammates. We were like family and it will be hard to get past that.”

Atkins went on to thank a few people, “I’d like to thank Coach Phil McNabb. He always told me he wanted a player to sign to play college basketball and I’m happy that I helped make his dream come true. I’d like to thank God, family, Corey and Andrew McGinnis.”

His parents Stacy and Greg had this to say, “He always liked the campus up there but he never figured he would end up there. It’s just part of the Lord’s plan. He once told Coach McNabb at Midway that he would be a college basketball player and now he is.”

They added, “He’s always had to work hard to get playing time and he will continue to do so. He has always earned it. As parents, we are happy that he’s playing close to home because we will get to see him play.”

Coach McGinnis said this about Atkins, “Daniel is a high motor young man who does everything right and is a good student. He’s always been a great teammate and I’m very excited to see him get an experience not many get to have. College sports are a brotherhood.”

Daniel is majoring in Physical Therapy. He has one brother Conner who is currently a member of the Bulldogs.

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

(Photo by Allen earl)