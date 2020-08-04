Johnathan Mathew Bailey, 32

Johnathan Matthew Bailey, age 32, of New Tazewell TN, was born November 26, 1987 and passed away on July 18, 2020. Johnathan loved to be outdoors and was especially fond of hiking. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he obtained a bachelors in chemistry. Johnathan is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Martha Wheatley, maternal grandfather Lloyd Wheatley, paternal grandfather Kenneth Lee Bailey, and aunt Gloria Lou Seals. He is survived by his mother Patsy Bailey. Father Fred Bailey. Maternal grandmother Wilma Bailey. Sisters Kimberly Daniels Mabe, Jenniffer Plowman, and Andrea Love. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends