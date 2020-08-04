Willilam T. “Bud” Treadway, 72

William T. “Bud” Treadway, Sr. age 72 of Cumberland Gap, TN passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was saved at an early age and was of the Baptist faith. William was a proud veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam era. He was very proud to work for his former employers; Signal Knitting Mills, Durhan Knitting Mills, Rheatta, TN Partners, and England Furniture. Outside of work, he loved farming, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Thurman and Lena (Chumley) Treadway and sister; Lois Elizabeth Hill. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years; Vivian Treadway, sons; Bill Treadway and wife Katie, Kristopher Treadway and wife Rhonda grandchildren; Hannah Grace Treadway, Kaia Treadway, Alina Treadway, Abraham Sulin, Shenoa Thompson, Hannah Opal Crawford and Wil Treadway, brothers; Jackie Treadway and wife Judy, Benny Treadway, sister; Rhetta Wilder, brother-in-law; Stan McNew, sister-in-law; Dianne Crosson. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 8PM in the Town Creek Memorial Gardens. Per the family’s request, everyone is required to wear a face mask or a facial covering at the graveside service.

