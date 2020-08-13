James “Jay” Kenneth Green, 92

Mr. James “Jay” Kenneth Green age 92 of Morristown, TN was born April 2, 1928 and passed at August 6, 2020 in Morristown Serenity Hospice Care. He was member of New Bethel Church of Tazewell. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in WWII and the Korean War. He is preceded death in death by his: Parents: Rev. Jesse and Eppie Green Brothers: Wylie, Leonard, Clayton and Babe Green Sisters: Hazel Carpenter and Josie Mears He is survived by his: Brother: John Green Several nieces, nephews, cousins and host of many other loving friends and relatives The family would like to thank The Veteran Administration, Regency Retirement, Serenity House and Hospice for his care.The family will receive friends Sunday August 9, 2020 from 2 PM till 3 PM at the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 PM in the New Bethel Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Epperson officiating. Full Military Honors will be given. ~ Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family ~