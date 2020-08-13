Terry L. Patrick

T erry L. Patrick, was born November 5, 1958 in Ionia MI, and passes away on August 4, 2020 in Knoxville TN. Terry was a retired Nurse from Vanderbilt, where he specialized in cardiology. He is survived by his mother Bonnie L. Patrick, father Norman E. Patrick, brother Craig A. Patrick, sister Ronda L. Hatt, daughters Lindsey Patrick and Mary Patrick, grandson Benjamin Brown, best friend and companion his schnauzer Machen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Coffey Funeral Home.