Photo gallery: Flag football, weekend two

The second Saturday (August 22) of flag football was the all around best one for the kids so far with great weather. A total of 38 athletes participated in flag football and cheer with everyone having a great time including the volunteers. There are at least five more Saturday mornings planned and it’s totally free for your football player or cheerleader. The league begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until noon. All skill levels of players and cheer are welcome. Enjoy the photos.