Claiborne County 2020 4-H Steer and Heifer Show was held Friday, August 14 at the Claiborne County Fairgrounds. The 4-H members got the opportunity to present their beef cattle to the county and exhibit the skills they had attained up to that point in their 4-H beef project. Brett Asbury, Jocelyn Essary, Chelsey Harvey, Isaac Heck, Eli Mundy, and Tayleigh Stansberry showed a total of nineteen head of cattle at the county show.

This year’s county show started off with all 4-H members participating in the Showmanship contest. In Showmanship, exhibitors are judged on how well he or she exhibits their animal and how well they can answer questions asked by the judge about their animal. The participants were divided into Senior High Showmanship, Junior Showmanship, and Explorer Showmanship classes. In Explorer Showmanship (grade 4), Tayleigh Stansberry won first place. In Junior Showmanship (5–6), Jocelyn Essary won first place. In Senior High Showmanship (9-12), Eli Mundy won first place, followed by Chelsey Harvey in second, Isaac Heck in third, and Brett Asbury in fourth.

After competing in Showmanship, the 4-H members competed in the Steer show. The Steer show was split into four classes based on weight. In Class 1, Tayleigh Stansberry won first place. In Class 2, Eli Mundy won first place and Isaac Heck won second. In Class 3, Jocelyn Essary won first place and Chelsey Harvey won second. In Class 4, Jocelyn Essary won first place. All of the first place class winners were brought back into the show ring to determine the Grand and Reserve Champion Steer, as well as, the Top 5 Steers. Jocelyn Essary won Grand Champion Steer with her Class 3 winner, Chelsey Harvey won Reserve Champion Steer with her second place steer in Class 3, Jocelyn Essary won third overall with her Class 4 winner, Eli Mundy won fourth overall with his Class 2 winner, and Tayleigh Stansberry won fifth overall with her Class 1 winner.

After the steer show, the 4-H members competed in the Heifer show. The heifer show was divided into Commercial heifers and Registered heifers. The Commercial heifer show was then divided into two classes based on weight. In Class 1, Jocelyn Essary won first place. In Class 2, Eli Mundy won first place. Eli Mundy won Grand Champion Commercial Heifer and Jocelyn Essary won Reserve Champion Heifer.

The registered heifer show would sum up the county show for the evening. The registered heifer show was split into six categories: Angus, Charolais, Red Angus, Shorthorn, Shorthorn Plus, and Simmental. These six categories were further broken down into classes by the age of the heifer. Eli Mundy won Grand Champion Angus. Eli Mundy won Grand Champion Charolais. Eli Mundy won Grand Champion Red Angus. Tayleigh Stansberry won Grand Champion Shorthorn and Brett Asbury won Reserve Champion Shorthorn. Brett Asbury won Grand Champion Shorthorn Plus. Eli Mundy won Grand Champion Simmental. At the end of both commercial and registered heifer shows, all the Grand Champion Heifers were brought back into the show ring to determine the overall top five Heifers. Eli Mundy won Supreme Grand Champion Heifer with his Angus heifer, Eli Mundy won Reserve Supreme Heifer with his Commercial heifer, Eli Mundy won third overall for with his Charloais heifer, Brett Asbury won fourth overall with her Shorthorn Plus, and Tayleigh Stansberry won fifth overall with her Shorthorn.

In addition to our 4-H members showing their skills in the show ring, we also held a Little Britches Show, which took place between the showmanship and the start of the steer show. We had six exhibitors to show in Little Britches: Bailey Ball, Brodie Ball, Jack Essary, Cole Gilbert, Brantley Johnston, and Brendlee Johnston. All exhibitors received first place in Little Britches because they did so well the judge declared a six-way tie.

We also had four additional awards for our 4-H members. Farm Bred & Fed Steer was given to Eli Mundy, Farm Bred & Fed Heifer was given to Brett Asbury, Herdsman Award was given to Brett Asbury, and New Exhibitor was given. These four awards are given to exhibitors that have done a lot of work not only in the show ring but in farm and cattle work in general.

All of the 4-H members were very competitive and worked really hard to make the decision of picking a winner very difficult for the judge, Keith Cole. Our 4-H members joined together in writing Mr. Cole a Thank You card for judging our county show.

We appreciate Mr. Joe Brooks, Claiborne County Mayor, for supporting our 4-H members and their hard work in their beef project. The Mayor’s office helps in presenting Certificates to our Top 5 Steer and Top 5 Heifer winner.

The Claiborne County Extension Staff would also like to say, “Thank You,” to Mr. Ron Seals and the members of the Claiborne County Fair Association for allowing us to use the fairgrounds. We would also like to say, “Thank You,” to Claiborne Farmers Co-op, Farm Bureau, Clear Creek Mills, and the Claiborne County Livestock Association for your continued support of our 4-H members and beef project.

Captions:

2020 County Show Group: Jocelyn Essary, Judge Keith Cole, Eli Mundy, Tayleigh Stansberry, Brett Asbury, Isaac Heck, and (not pictured) Chelsey Harvey

Jocelyn Essary, Chelsey Barnard, Bo Barnard, and Jack Essary with Jocelyn’s Grand Champion Steer

Judge Keith Cole and Eli Mundy with his Supreme Grand Champion Angus Heifer

J. Turner helping Brendlee Johnston during the Little Britches Show

Staff Report